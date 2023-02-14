More than 300 HOSA students tour Wallace State Health Science programs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College welcomed more than 300 high school students from Blount, Cullman and Walker County HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) programs. The students spent about two hours learning about health science programs offered by the college and were able to meet instructors, experiment with equipment and ask questions.

A HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) student learns what it’s like to try and read a measuring cup with impaired eyesight at the Occupational Therapy Assistant station during a tour of Wallace State Community College’s Health Science program. (Wallace State)

For seniors like Esmarelda Rodriguez and Raigan Easterwood of Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA), the tour offered an opportunity for them to get a better understanding of what type of healthcare career they want to pursue.

“I came here today to narrow down what I want to do as a healthcare professional,” said Easterwood of West Point. “Being in this program and coming to Wallace really helps me figure out what I want to do. Do I want to provide patient care? Do I want to be in the lab? It really helps me narrow down what I want to do the rest of my life.”

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) students learn about intubation methods for infants at the Respiratory Therapy station during a tour of Wallace State Community College’s Health Science program. (Wallace State)

“Being able to go around to every program and see what everything is and what they have to offer, it definitely helps,” said Rodriguez, of Good Hope.

“The most wonderful thing about it is they get a little bit of exposure to every single career that is here and that are offered,” said Adriann Basch, an instructor at CATA.

“What better way to learn about a career than do hands on,” added CATA instructor Tracy Smith. “We’re very grateful that Wallace has given our students the opportunity to go into these programs and do hands-on for each of them.”

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) students play with modeling clay at the Child Development station during a tour of Wallace State Community College’s Health Science program. (Wallace State)

Wallace State Community College offers 15 health science programs including Child Development, Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, Diagnostic Imaging, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Medical Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technology, Respiratory Therapy and Sports Medicine. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000.