East Lansing, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan legislators speak out after MSU shooting

By Chris Bovia,

9 days ago
Michigan legislators issuing statements after the shooting on Michigan State University's campus Monday night.

WATCH: Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives statement on MSU shooting

MSU Alum, Senator Debbie Stabenow expressing her anger over the shooting.

“I am grieving for my fellow Spartans today – for the lives lost, the injured, and all of the students, parents, MSU employees, and local residents who will be living with fear for a long time to come. I am grateful too for the first responders who put their own lives on the line to keep people safe.

“Spartans are strong and resilient – I know that the university and community will come together and get through this. I’m so incredibly sad and angry that they have to.”
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

State Representative Ranjeev Puri taking a hard stance, starting with a simple, explosive sentence.

"F*** your thoughts and prayers"
Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) Michigan's 24th

—see the full statement here—

According to Puri, 67 mass shootings have taken 2,215 lives in the U.S. in the last 6 weeks.

In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's statement she thanked those charged with confronting the gunman, securing campus, and tending those shot.

Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, sent a statement Tuesday morning, echoing the sentiment.

“Colleen and I are heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Michigan State University. We’re grieving for those who lost loved ones in this nightmare and are praying for those who were injured. We’re thinking of the students, parents, staff, Spartan community — and all impacted by this tragedy. I’m also thankful to the law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene.”
Senator Gary Peters (MI)

Senate Republican Leader, Aric Nesbitt focused on developing solutions to prevent these shootings from happening.

“As a parent, you shutter at the very possibility of having to endure the distinct fear, pain, and helplessness that the Spartan community experienced last night. Unfortunately, these unimaginable and irrational acts of evil have become more commonplace in our society, leaving parents and community leaders desperately searching for ways to prevent these senseless attacks on the innocent. It is my hope that we can come together to find and develop solutions to keep our loved ones safe. My heart breaks for the victims and their families, and I pray they find comfort in the loving embrace of their family and friends.”
Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt (R)

Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, wrote of solidarity from universities around the state.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been critically injured. The state universities of Michigan extend to the entire Michigan State University community its support as the healing process begins.”
Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities

This article includes live updates and will be updated.

