Change location
See more from this location?
Iowa State
WISH-TV
Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel investigating Trump on January 6
By Kaitlan Collins, Kristen HolmesTierney Sneed, CNN,9 days ago
By Kaitlan Collins, Kristen HolmesTierney Sneed, CNN,9 days ago
(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump’s post-2020 election...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0