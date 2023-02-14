Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WISH-TV

Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel investigating Trump on January 6

By Kaitlan Collins, Kristen HolmesTierney Sneed, CNN,

9 days ago
(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump’s post-2020 election...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy