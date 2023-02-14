Open in App
Waveland, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

One of the newest king cakes on the MS Coast is a best-kept secret, but not for long

By Justin Mitchell,

9 days ago

One of the newest king cakes on the Mississippi Coast sits for sale at a bakery in an unassuming strip mall in Waveland. And it’s one cookie butter lovers won’t want to miss.

Susan’s Sassy Sweets won 2022 Waveland Business of the Year, but the shop is not as widely known as other bakeries on the Coast.

But the shop’s king cakes are getting more and more popular each Mardi Gras season, and there newest concoction really caught my eye.

The cookie butter king cake ($30) is topped with a cookie butter buttercream icing and fresh Biscoff cookies. I am a big fan of the cookie butter cake from Dolce Bakesohp in Long Beach , so I knew I had to try the one at Susan’s, too.

The king cake base is a traditional ring stuffed with cinnamon filling and tastes like a sweet croissant — the texture and taste gives heavy Dong Phuong vibes.

The buttercream icing is what sets Susan’s king cake apart. The cookie butter is pronounced, but it’s not overly sweet. The crunchy cookie on top works perfectly with the oozy filling.

The Coast has dozens of bakeries that serve awesome king cakes of all varieties and flavors , but this new flavor from Susan’s Sassy Sweets is one that should be on your radar. It’s worth the drive to Waveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLCb7_0kmqjPmL00
The cookie butter king cake from Susan’s Sassy Sweets in Waveland. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy