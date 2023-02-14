What's Up: Bowman to discuss PW Moore High School's history today

TODAY

Library program

The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on Valentine’s Day and friendship for children ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host a Facebook class today and PowerPoint class Thursday. Both classes are at 4 p.m.

History for Lunch

Dr. Glen Bowman, history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at noon. Bowman’s presentation will be on academics and athletics at the former P.W. Moore High School from the mid-1930s through the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a wine bottle craft event at 1 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers/liver & onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Rosenwald School

Dr. Melissa Stuckey will give a presentation entitled, “Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Elizabeth City State University’s Rosenwald Practice School” at the Pasquotank County Library at 6 p.m.

Lunch Bunch

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch meets at Currituck BBQ at 118 Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, at noon.

THURSDAY

Living History

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ life. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.

Biz After Hours

Advet Brewing Company will host a Business After Hours featuring Ashley Basnight, CEO of Handmade Haven, at 407 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, at 5 p.m.

Bilingual storytime

The Pasquotank County Library will host a bilingual storytime program for kids ages 1-5 with an adult at 3 p.m. The program features songs and games in English and Spanish.

FRIDAY

‘History of Maroons’

J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Rosenwald school doc

Documentary filmmakers Tom Lassiter and Jerry Snyder will host a film screening and talk about their film, “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina” on ECSU’s campus. The time and location will be announced.

SUNDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Sit-in marker talk

Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City in a talk entitled, “Behind Downtown Elizabeth City’s Newest Historical Marker: The February 1960 Sit-Ins at W.T. Grant,” at the Pasquotank County Library, at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Author meet, greet

The Fiends of Perquimans County Library will host a meet and greet event for Deborah Dunn, author of “The Coffins” at 2 p.m.

Library programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on dental health for children ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for children ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

UPCOMING

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” program for persons soon turning 65 at Extension center in Barco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for the event at https://medicareseminar.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.

Emerald Rose Couture

Emerald Rose Couture will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Suite A, Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m.

Black History program

Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation at the Perquimans County Library Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.

ONGOING

Volunteers needed

The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.