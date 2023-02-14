Open in App
Bennington, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Drunk Bennington man steals oil truck

By Harrison Gereau,

9 days ago

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Bennington man was cited to court on Sunday after police say he stole an oil truck from Dorr Oil and Propane. According to a press release from Vermont State Police, a caller told them the truck was driving all over the road at about 9:30 p.m.

An officer found the rig driving north on U.S. Route 7 minutes later. They arrested the driver, Geoffrey J. Sauer, 40, of Bennington, at the scene.

Sauer was charged with DUI, negligent operation, and possession of stolen property. He was processed at the state police barracks in Shaftsbury and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division.

Two arrested for DWI in a three-car crash on I-87

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 27, at 8:15 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

