Californians’ views on crime, police + Disclosing hotel fees + Transportation funding concerns

CALIFORNIANS HAVE GROWING WORRIES OF CRIME, DIMMER VIEW OF POLICE

Concerns about crime remain on the minds of adults in the state, according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California . Seventy-six percent of people polled by the think tank last month say violence and street crime is at least somewhat of a problem in their communities.

That is up 11 percentage points from a survey conducted a year ago.

Of the 1,539 adults surveyed recently, those with lower incomes were more likely to call crime a big problem than those with higher incomes.

Only 5% said they believed crime rates had decreased in their communities over the past year.

The Californians surveyed were also critical of police. Just 9% said officers were doing an excellent job of controlling crime in their community. Nearly 40% said they were doing a fair job.

Again, lower income adults were more likely to hold negative views of cops than those with higher incomes, the survey found.

HOTEL FEES

Angered by extra fees for a hotel room? So is Assemblyman Marc Berman , D-Palo Alto.





The lawmaker recently introduced AB 537 , which would prohibit hotels, motels and inns from advertising or offering a room rate that does not include all taxes and fees. Violators could face a fine.

“The other day I saw a hotel that tacked on a ‘destination fee’ at the very end of the booking process,” Berman said in a statement. “It’s a hotel! Being a destination isn’t a special add-on, it’s literally the essence of a hotel. How does that warrant a special hidden fee? Put that in the up-front price of the stay.”

California Hotel & Lodging Association CEO Lynn Mohrfeld said in a statement that hotel fees are “always disclosed prior to booking.” Beyond that, he said it is important that the same standards for displaying fees be applied across “the lodging booking ecosystem,” and not just for hotels.

The proposed bill would also prohibit a “website, application, or other similar centralized online platform” from offering a rate for lodging that does not include all taxes and fees required to make a reservation.

CONCERNS ABOUT TRANSPORTATION FUNDING

Last year Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s budget included money for transportation programs in the 2023-24 fiscal year and subsequent years. But that projected funding is not official until it is signed off on annually by lawmakers.

Now that the state is facing a major budget deficit , Newsom is calling for less money for transportation and other areas for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office , which advises the Legislature on fiscal and policy issues, is concerned about the California State Transportation Agency amid the budget uncertainty. It recommended lawmakers direct the agency to be more cautious about committing money.

“The agency should not commit funds to local agencies when it does not yet have the legal authority to do so or certainty that the state budget will ultimately provide this funding,” the analyst’s office said in a report . “Waiting until after the budget act is passed would prevent additional local agencies from going through the process of planning projects and applying for funds that may not ultimately be appropriated to the department.”

The analyst’s office specifically mentioned funding for a program meant to make state ports more efficient while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement, transportation agency spokesman Marty Greenstein said it was handling the program the same as others that have multiyear funding plans. Adding: “This long-standing practice helps to keep large-scale transportation projects on target to meet key deadlines and avoid significant delays in development.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Today, I introduced my first bill!” Assemblywoman Liz Ortega , a Democrat from San Leandro, tweeted Monday . The proposal, AB 800 , would make the first full week in May “Workplace Readiness Week” which, according to the tweet, would “empower California high schoolers to enter the workforce knowledgeable on their rights as working minors, and educate them on Labor history and its hard fought contributions to workers rights.”

