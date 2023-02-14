Open in App
Sunnyside, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 14, 2023

By Tri-City Herald staff,

9 days ago

Margaret Duim

Margaret Duim, 90, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 11 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired farmer and postal carrier.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ethel A. Carpenter

Ethel Arlene Carpenter, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 12 in Pasco.

She was born in Outlook, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia L. Walter

Virginia Lee Walter, 86, of Pasco, died Feb. 11 in Richland.

She was born in Casper, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 34 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy