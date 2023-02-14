Interactive map: See Triangle ZIP codes where homes are selling below list price

It’s a key metric for homebuyers seeking out deals: Where are homes selling at or below the list price?

The Triangle’s real estate market is said to be cooling as rising mortgage rates, flattening prices and increased inventory shift the dynamics slightly.

For buyers, that’s great news, some experts say, giving them more leverage than they’ve had in years.

The interactive map below shows the difference between the sale price and the listing price for homes sold in every Triangle region ZIP code in December.

The data, compiled for Redfin , shows several ZIP codes across the Triangle that saw homes selling anywhere from 1% to 2% under the listing price.

The ZIP code where the selling price averages the most under was 27709 , in Durham. The average sale price there was roughly 6.5% lower than the listing price. Other communities where homes are selling for below the listing price include Garner, Apex and Raleigh.

The most competitive ZIP codes were found in Carrboro and Chapel Hill where homes sold for 0.09% above the listing price.

