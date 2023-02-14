Bradenton restaurant with signs of rodents temporary closed by health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Chinese restaurant in Bradenton was temporarily shut down due to signs of rodent activity.

Here is what inspectors found:

Golden Wok, 3545 First St., Bradenton

An inspector ordered that Golden Wok be temporarily shut down on Feb. 7 after signs of rodent activity were observed on site.

An inspector observed approximately 20 rodent droppings throughout various back kitchen areas of the establishment.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat soy sauce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over raw shell eggs in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling. Corrective action was taken. A certified food manager arrived during the inspection.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Hood filters were soiled.

Gaskets on all reach-in coolers and a walk-in cooler were soiled.

Several cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Feb. 8 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.