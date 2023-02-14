Open in App
Bradenton, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton restaurant with signs of rodents temporary closed by health inspectors

By Ryan Ballogg,

10 days ago

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, a Chinese restaurant in Bradenton was temporarily shut down due to signs of rodent activity.

Here is what inspectors found:

Golden Wok, 3545 First St., Bradenton

  • An inspector ordered that Golden Wok be temporarily shut down on Feb. 7 after signs of rodent activity were observed on site.
  • An inspector observed approximately 20 rodent droppings throughout various back kitchen areas of the establishment.

  • Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat soy sauce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • Raw chicken was stored over raw shell eggs in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling. Corrective action was taken. A certified food manager arrived during the inspection.

  • There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

  • Hood filters were soiled.

  • Gaskets on all reach-in coolers and a walk-in cooler were soiled.

  • Several cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

  • The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Feb. 8 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Health inspectors temporarily close Lakewood Ranch restaurant with a roach problem
Lakewood Ranch, FL2 days ago
10 weekend events near Bradenton: Spring training, art & music fests, Circus Sarasota
Bradenton, FL14 hours ago
A mobile plant shop? Parrish woman branched out with new business during pandemic
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bradenton’s Mixon Fruit Farms is now for sale. Here’s when it’s expected to close
Bradenton, FL20 hours ago
There are 23 new roundabouts planned for Bradenton, Manatee drivers. Here’s the list
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Sarasota, Bradenton home prices show ‘no sign of falling back to pre-pandemic levels’
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Bradenton area roundabout plan draws opposition from Creekwood neighbors
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Poll: Do you pull in or back in to parking spaces? It’s up for debate in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
7 new roundabouts are planned for State Road 70 in Manatee County, Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch, FL1 day ago
3 manatees released into the wild after rehabilitating at Bradenton’s Bishop Museum
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Ex-CEO blew the whistle on Bradenton’s MCR Health and then he got fired, lawsuit claims
Bradenton, FL4 days ago
New College students participate in Florida walkout against DeSantis policies
Sarasota, FL14 hours ago
42-year-old Maine man dies after car crashes into a tree in Bradenton, FHP says
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
‘Absolutely rewarding.’ Sarasota company memorializes loved ones with eternal reefs
Sarasota, FL6 days ago
A big road project is coming to Bradenton’s 75th Street West. Here’s what residents say
Bradenton, FL5 days ago
Near record-high temperatures coming to Bradenton this week, forecasters say
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
Manatee Chamber member collapses at Pirates spring training in Bradenton, reports say
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
When weather didn’t cooperate, Palmetto captain found ‘monster sheepshead’ in Tampa Bay
Palmetto, FL5 days ago
LECOM Park turns 100 years old. Here’s what to know about its history and spring training
Bradenton, FL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy