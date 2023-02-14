Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Best last-minute Valentine's Day plans in Phoenix

By Jessica Boehm,

9 days ago

If you forgot to make Valentine's Day plans, we render no judgment. Between the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open, it's been a busy week!

Catch up quick: We found a few options for you to pull off for the holiday and make your Valentine feel special.

🍽️ Lunch date: Most dinner reservations have been scooped up by the planners among us, but many great local eateries have daytime availability, including: Olive & Ivy , The Henry , Tomaso's , Zinc Bistro and Pomo Pizzeria .

🍕 Lou Malnati's to go: The Chicago deep-dish pizza chain now has eight Valley locations and is offering heart-shaped pies to enjoy at home.

🍣 Chula Seafood sushi kit: Our favorite seafood shop is selling kits to craft your own sushi rolls at its Grayhawk and Uptown locations.

🍝 Make pasta with Bianco tomatoes: Pick up a can of celebrity chef Chris Bianco's famous tomatoes and make pasta sauce from scratch. Find them at Whole Food and a few other Valley locations .

