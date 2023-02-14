Taste test: We tried Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich debuting in Denver

After four years of tinkering, Chick-fil-A is testing its first plant-based sandwich — the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich — in Denver, beginning this week.

Why it matters: If the sandwich proves to be popular in three pilot markets — the Mile High City, Charleston, S.C. and the North Carolina Greensboro-Triad area — it could launch nationwide.

Details: It is made with a "tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower" but the menu says it's "not considered vegetarian."

Like the Chick-fil-A original chicken sandwich, the cauliflower concoction comes "marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips."

Reality check: The new item sets you back nearly $2 more than the OG, and only saves you 90 calories.

State of play: The Axios Denver team decided to test it. Here's what we thought:

Left to right: Esteban L. Hernandez, John Frank and Alayna Alvarez trying the new cauliflower sandwich at Chick-fil-A. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

John: The crispy, crunchy fry hit the spot, fried green tomato-style. Still, it didn't feel as filling as the chicken version.

Alayna: I'm mostly a plant eater anyway, so I expected to like this. But I loved it. This will definitely be one of my new greasy go-tos when I'm craving fast food.

Esteban: It tasted better than I expected, but I definitely won't order it again. You could probably convince me it was chicken after a few beers.

Answer: The Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich is on the left.