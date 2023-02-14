Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Axios Denver

Taste test: We tried Chick-fil-A's new cauliflower sandwich debuting in Denver

By Esteban L. HernandezJohn FrankAlayna Alvarez,

9 days ago

After four years of tinkering, Chick-fil-A is testing its first plant-based sandwich — the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich — in Denver, beginning this week.

Why it matters: If the sandwich proves to be popular in three pilot markets — the Mile High City, Charleston, S.C. and the North Carolina Greensboro-Triad area — it could launch nationwide.

Details: It is made with a "tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower" but the menu says it's "not considered vegetarian."

  • Like the Chick-fil-A original chicken sandwich, the cauliflower concoction comes "marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips."

Reality check: The new item sets you back nearly $2 more than the OG, and only saves you 90 calories.

State of play: The Axios Denver team decided to test it. Here's what we thought:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMq5V_0kmqbDiX00 Left to right: Esteban L. Hernandez, John Frank and Alayna Alvarez trying the new cauliflower sandwich at Chick-fil-A. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

John: The crispy, crunchy fry hit the spot, fried green tomato-style. Still, it didn't feel as filling as the chicken version.

Alayna: I'm mostly a plant eater anyway, so I expected to like this. But I loved it. This will definitely be one of my new greasy go-tos when I'm craving fast food.

Esteban: It tasted better than I expected, but I definitely won't order it again. You could probably convince me it was chicken after a few beers.

Answer: The Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich is on the left.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denverites want to move. Here's where they're searching.
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver's grocery prices spiked higher than most other metro areas, new data shows
Denver, CO15 hours ago
What to do in Denver for Presidents Day weekend
Denver, CO6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver in line for $1M grant as it seeks for answers to curb teen violence
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Why the Denver Nuggets are legit title contenders
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver shootings prompt leaders, mayoral candidates to revisit police in schools
Denver, CO1 day ago
Scoop: New poll shows Denver mayor's race is a tangled mess
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver mayor race ramps up with fresh attacks
Denver, CO6 days ago
Student loan relief on hold for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans
Denver, CO15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy