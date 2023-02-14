Here's who is running for Phoenix City Council in districts 6 and 8

Phoenix voters will elect at least one new council member next month, potentially shaking up the political dynamics in the city.

What's happening: The District 6 and 8 races went to a runoff in November after no candidate won more than 50%.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who has represented District 6 since 2009, is termed out — guaranteeing a new voice on the dais.

Councilman Carlos Garcia is in a tight race to keep his District 8 seat.

Why it matters: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has a chance to build a coalition of allies if her favored candidates win, something she's struggled to accomplish during her first few years in office.

State of play: Early voting begins Tuesday. Election Day is March 14.

District 6: This district spans Arcadia, north central Phoenix and Ahwatukee.

DiCiccio's former chief of staff, Sam Stone, who most recently served as policy director for f ailed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake , is hoping to take his seat. DiCiccio has endorsed him.

Gallego is backing Kevin Robinson, a retired Phoenix police assistant chief, and first-time political candidate. He was the top vote-getter last November, leading Stone by about 2.5 percentage points.

District 8: This district includes much of south Phoenix and part of downtown.