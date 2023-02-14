Cowboys High In Power Rankings But Coach Mike McCarthy 'Under Pressure'?

Even though they came up just short once again, the Cowboys find themselves in the top 10 of ESPN's post-Super Bowl power rankings.

There is one ultimate goal in the NFL - to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. T he Dallas Cowboys , who have not reached the promised land since 1996, were one of the 31 teams to come up short this season.

Despite that, though, ESPN believes the Cowboys are a top-10 team post-Super Bowl, coming in at No. 6.

No, the Cowboys didn't bring home a Super Bowl victory, but it isn't hard to see why they are so high in these rankings. They were top-five in both points per game and points allowed at 27.5 and 20.1 respectively.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and his 13.5 sacks anchored the Cowboys defense, while quarterback Dak Prescott put up numbers in the 12 games he played. He finished the season throwing for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns - well, and 15 interceptions.

However, what the ESPN rankings also state is that the network believes that coach Mike McCarthy is "under pressure'' in 2023.

In McCarthy's three seasons the Cowboys have made the playoffs twice, but have yet to advance past the divisional round. Both trips were cut short by the San Francisco 49ers.

How to predict what's coming? Dallas talent means the Cowboys will remain highly regarded. And McCarthy's seat has been termed "hot'' almost from the day he got to Dallas, so that opinion will probably remain as well.

