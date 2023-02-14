Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Cowboys Country

Cowboys High In Power Rankings But Coach Mike McCarthy 'Under Pressure'?

By Connor Zimmerlee,

17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z16G3_0kmqZjC300

Even though they came up just short once again, the Cowboys find themselves in the top 10 of ESPN's post-Super Bowl power rankings.

There is one ultimate goal in the NFL - to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. T he Dallas Cowboys , who have not reached the promised land since 1996, were one of the 31 teams to come up short this season.

Despite that, though, ESPN believes the Cowboys are a top-10 team post-Super Bowl, coming in at No. 6.

No, the Cowboys didn't bring home a Super Bowl victory, but it isn't hard to see why they are so high in these rankings. They were top-five in both points per game and points allowed at 27.5 and 20.1 respectively.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and his 13.5 sacks anchored the Cowboys defense, while quarterback Dak Prescott put up numbers in the 12 games he played. He finished the season throwing for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns - well, and 15 interceptions.

However, what the ESPN rankings also state is that the network believes that coach Mike McCarthy is "under pressure'' in 2023.

In McCarthy's three seasons the Cowboys have made the playoffs twice, but have yet to advance past the divisional round. Both trips were cut short by the San Francisco 49ers.

How to predict what's coming? Dallas talent means the Cowboys will remain highly regarded. And McCarthy's seat has been termed "hot'' almost from the day he got to Dallas, so that opinion will probably remain as well.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Cowboys ‘Working on a Big, Big Deal’ - Rumor or Report?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys 'Close' to Trade for 'Dynamic Weapon' at WR?
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Cowboys Ex Kellen Responds to McCarthy: ‘Merging Worlds’
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Coach Quinn Meets Longhorns LB: NFL Draft
Austin, TX1 day ago
Cowboys ‘On Guard?’ Dallas Meets With 'Big' Target at Combine
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Cowboys 2-Round Mock Draft: Dallas Picks Rising WR
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
'Most Fun Ever!' Why McCarthy Has New Cowboys Joy
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ramsey Trade to Cowboys 'Rumor Picking Up Steam'
Dallas, TX8 hours ago
Rams 'Officially' Cut Wagner; When Do Cowboys Call?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Tyron Smith, Terence Steele Returning to Cowboys OL 'Great Room'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys Target? Georgia's Nolan Smith Blazes to Combine Record - VIDEO
Athens, GA16 hours ago
Cowboys '1 Piece Away from Super Bowl,' Should Trade for Ramsey - Scout
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ohio State WR ‘Good Meeting' with Cowboys
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz To Colts, Predicts PFF
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Cowboys New Contract for CeeDee 'Early This Offseason'?
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Source: Texans 'Taking Trade Calls' on Cooks; Cowboys Bidding?
Houston, TX2 days ago
Cowboys Draft Georgia Big & Fast CB in Mock
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Rejzohn Wright, Nahshon's Brother, Meets with Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys Hint at Tag Use; Schultz or Pollard?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
'No Ego!' Cowboys' McClay Key to Dallas' NFL Draft Success
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Cowboys Draft: Dallas Selects Elite TE in New Kiper Mock
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy