Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

‘Queen Mother of Braids’ Rosa Johnson weaves together gallery of her hair hits in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBq6c_0kmqZRFr00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Art comes in so many different forms, including hairstyles. That’s the focus of a new photographic exhibit featuring the braids of famous stars like Stevie Wonder .

Rosa “Malikia” Johnson, also known as the Queen Mother of Braids, created the “Straw into Gold” exhibit in Winston-Salem.

Solstice Theatrical Circus comes to Winston-Salem

Johnson started braiding and teaching the techniques when she lived in Los Angeles in the 1970s. From there, she began braiding the hair of celebrities like Nina Simone , the singers of Earth, Wind and Fire , and then Stevie Wonder . Johnson traveled the world with Wonder creating his iconic looks with braids and beads.

Shannon Smith spoke with Johnson about her incredible career and the new exhibit featuring her work.

The gallery is free and open to the public at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts through March 11. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winston-salem, NC newsLocal Winston-salem, NC
National Margarita Day deals in the Piedmont Triad
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem father accused of injuring newborn twins will not receive lower bond
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
People at Winston-Salem apartments forced to move
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zack’s Hot Dogs in Burlington to shut down Holly Hill Mall restaurant
Burlington, NC10 hours ago
Meet Haji, the North Carolina Zoo’s newest lion
Asheboro, NC9 hours ago
Lexington pastor creating House of Freedom
Lexington, NC2 hours ago
Homeowners say Urban Loop leading to Greensboro neighborhood becoming a cut through
Greensboro, NC1 hour ago
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old North Carolina girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Crash with injuries closes lanes in Greensboro on Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC1 hour ago
2 Triad friends share $250,000 lottery win
Archdale, NC1 day ago
Greensboro neighborhoods hit by tornado see positive changes
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Winston-Salem police search for 3 teen suspects after fire set in Walmart
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Interstate 40 West crash closes lanes in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC8 hours ago
North Carolina deputy injured, hit by car after ‘fight’ between women
Denver, NC2 days ago
WATCH: Thieves break into Lexington car dealership, make off with several cars
Lexington, NC1 day ago
High Point University president responds to assault in email to students; suspect is ‘no longer a part of our campus community’
High Point, NC2 days ago
North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing for All-Star race
North Wilkesboro, NC1 day ago
North Wilkesboro Speedway renovations ahead of schedule with NASCAR All-Star Race on the horizon
North Wilkesboro, NC9 hours ago
Man who killed pregnant woman in High Point sentenced to life in prison
High Point, NC7 hours ago
First tickets for NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on sale now
North Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
Man on motorcycle in hospital with serious injuries after being hit in High Point in area of Eastchester Drive, Meadowlark Road, police say
High Point, NC1 hour ago
2 taken to hospital after crash with garbage truck in High Point
High Point, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy