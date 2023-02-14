Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Northeast Oklahoma turnpikes convert to cashless

By Dustin Lattimer,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25x474_0kmqYT3W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BE5x_0kmqYT3W00
(Image courtesy: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority)

OKLAHOMA ( KSNF/KODE ) — Two more Oklahoma toll roads, both in the Northeast part of the state, have converted to fully cashless tolling.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) converted SH-364/Creek Turnpike to PlatePay
(cashless tolling). Drivers can now travel completely cashless along the Creek Turnpike between I-44/Turner Turnpike and US-412, in the Tulsa metro area.

The OTA also converted US-412/Cherokee Turnpike. This means drivers can also travel cashless between US-69 near Chouteau and the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.

Oklahoma deputy describes being “hunted” by suspect who allegedly killed partner

In the coming weeks, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures at both turnpikes, as crews work to remove old signs and tolling equipment.

The OTA said PlatePay helps create a free-flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice.

Drivers without a Pikepass will receive a bill in the mail, while Pikepass customers will continue to enjoy seamless travel at much lower toll rates, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

This marks the seventh and eighth Oklahoma toll roads to offer fully cashless tolling. The Creek and Cherokee Turnpikes join the John Kilpatrick, Kickapoo, H.E. Bailey, Chickasaw, Gilcrease, and Cimarron turnpikes in offering PlatePay. The OTA plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to fully cashless tolling by the end of 2024.

Norman esthetician under investigation for embezzlement, allegedly performing unlicensed services

The conversion to PlatePay also means drivers will be able to use the PlusPass app . The app allows motorists to access their accounts on the go, and pay tolls via credit card,
PayPal, or pre-pay with cash.

The OTA claims drivers using PlusPass will see a savings of about 25% compared
with PlatePay customers. PlusPass can be used on any Oklahoma turnpike that has been converted to all-electronic tolling.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Oklahoma woman dies in accident during first solo skydive
Sallisaw, OK1 day ago
Turkish Oklahomans come together to support earthquake relief efforts
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma man accused of hit-and-run, attacking teen
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zac Hanson appointed as deacon of Georgian Orthodox Church
Piedmont, OK13 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash during police pursuit
Tulsa, OK10 hours ago
Broken Arrow man pleads guilty behind paycheck protection fraud
Broken Arrow, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes meth, fentanyl and heroin in recent busts
Oklahoma City, OK9 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy