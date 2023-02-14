Meetings: Tourism Authority to discuss Harbor Centre lease today

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the Hampton Inn conference room at 402 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, today at 9 a.m. The board will be discussing ending its lease with the state of North Carolina and entering a new lease with Harbor Centre.

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20, has been canceled.