South Salt Lake, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Barrel-aged beer is a fine alternative to a heart-shaped box of meh candy

By Erin Alberty,

9 days ago

Level Crossing Brewery has taken its award-winning Black Album IPA and stepped it up a notch, aging it in High West Bourye barrels.

  • It's basically a whole new beverage.

It didn't occur to me that a year in barrels could affect a beer so dramatically, but Black Album was already full of surprises.

  • The original has the hops you're expecting from an IPA, with enough sweet maltiness to keep it from tasting like dandelion stains.

The latest: The barrel-aged version released this weekend gives it a big chocolate kiss without smothering the hops.

