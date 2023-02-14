Suspect charged after man stabbed in neck

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after finding a man who was stabbed in the neck in a Bellevue home Monday.

Jamie Lee Trimmer is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, according to a release from Bellevue police.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call about a possible stabbing in the 600 block of East Center Street at around 11:30 a.m. when they found the victim with an apparent knife wound to the neck in a bedroom of an upstairs apartment.

Witnesses in the home say the suspect fled the scene but shared his identity with police, who later found and arrested him.

The victim was treated by EMS then taken to a local hospital.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.