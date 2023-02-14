Open in App
Zanesville, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman kills man with vehicle when he tried to stop her from driving after a night of partying; She stopped the car twice to throw up

By John Lynch,

9 days ago

An Ohio woman got the maximum sentence for aggravated vehicle homicide after a night of partying that killed Alex King.

Pariss Dickinson of Zanesville was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison

Dickinson, 27, admitted to investigators that she was celebrating the night of King’s death by drinking at home before drunkenly driving to a pair of Zanesville bars.

Dickinson eventually ended up a business on Putnam Avenue where she threw up twice before getting kicked out by the bartender. In the parking lot, she can be seen on video falling out of the driver’s seat, nearly getting run over by her own moving car.

Seemingly trying to stop Dickinson from driving away and putting herself and others at further risk of harm, King stood in front of the unoccupied vehicle, but Dickinson got back in the car, slammed on the gas and ran King over.

Dickinson continued into a neighboring yard where she stopped for just a moment before running from the scene.

King died at a hospital hours later.

King left behind family and friends who loved him dearly, as expressed in their letters written to the court.

