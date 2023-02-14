100 Days of Mocks: Packers Start with Receiver in NFL.com Three-Rounder

The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round since 2002. Could it happen this year? Here’s a three-round mock from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – New York Jets star Garrett Wilson, as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, knows a little something about receivers.

As a former Ohio State player, he also knows a little something about Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Jaxon is a cold-blooded man, man,” Wilson told Yahoo Sports last week . “That boy is, we call him ‘The Natural.’ He's got hands, he's got feet that will throw you by, make you miss. He'll do the laundry for you. Jaxon's cold, man. I'm confident that wherever he goes, he's going to make a big impact early.”

Could that impact come with the Green Bay Packers? He was the pick in the first round of a three-round mock draft by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter .

“Smith-Njigba is just as talented as the three former Ohio State receivers – Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams – picked in the top 12 last year. (Williams, of course, played his final year at Alabama.),” Reuter wrote.

“He has excellent hands and quickness/strength after the catch. If his troublesome hamstring is fully healed, I expect teams to place a high value on him. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if the Packers moved up to grab JSN, or one of the top tight ends, to aid whoever their quarterback might be in 2023.”

Smith-Njigba had a monster 2021 campaign with school records of 95 receptions for 1,606 yards. That was highlighted by a 15-catch, 347-yard demolition of Utah in the Rose Bowl. However, he missed almost all of last season with a hamstring injury.

He’ll be in the running to be the first receiver selected.

“If he's not, there's a problem, I promise,” Wilson said.

Yahoo tweeted that quote. In response, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline responded : “At some point you're just bad at your job if you can't figure that out and you're in NFL scouting.”

Listed by the school at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, most of his damage came from the slot. That would be the logical spot for the Packers to look for a receiver to join Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

From the slot, according to PFF, Smith-Njigba ranked fifth with 87 receptions, third with 1,367 yards and second with 3.87 yards per route. He’s slippery, too, with 16 forced missed tackles and 7.5 yards after the catch per catch.

“The Texas native wins with excellent releases, route running, agility, footwork, and lateral quickness,” reads a snippet of his NFL Draft Bible scouting report . “Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts. He fights hands well throughout his route. He maintains a uniform stem and his flexible lower half allows him to sink his hips to change direction on a dime as a route runner and as a ball carrier. Further, Smith-Njigba tracks the ball well and flashes the ability to win at the catch point as a hands catcher. After securing the pass, he has an advanced understanding of timing and defenders’ angles to make them miss.”

With the Day 2 picks, the Packers addressed positions of potential need. In the second round, they grabbed a safety – starter Adrian Amos and backups Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt are scheduled to be free agents – and a tight end who’s been compared to former Colts star Dallas Clark .

Click here for the full three-round mock .

100 Days of Mocks

Starting Jan. 17, when there were 100 days until the start of the NFL Draft, we started our mock-worthy goal of 100 mock drafts in 100 days. Here’s the 100-day-countdown series.

73 days: Packers fill big need with big man

74 days: Rodgers traded, take two pass-catchers in first round

75 days: Two NFL.com mocks, two different tight ends

76 days: Tight end and pass rusher in two-rounder by NFL Draft Bible

77 days: Rodgers traded to Raiders for No. 7 pick

78 days: A seven-round mock includes Big Ten playmakers

79 days: Rodgers traded in two-round mock

80 days: Packers take safety in ESPN mock

81 days: Aaron Rodgers traded in three-round mock

82 days: Seven mocks, including NFL.com

83 days: Two pass-catchers in first-round mocks

84 days: Aaron Rodgers traded for extra first-round pick

85 days: PFF picks a pass rusher

86 days: Tight end in NFL Draft Bible Mock

87 days: Packers trade back, get extra second-rounder

88 days: Sorry, vacation day.

89 days: A “Eureka!” moment in two-round mock

90 days: Playmaking cornerback at PFF

91 days: Three defensive backs in seven-round mock

92 days: Kiper takes a tight end

93 days: Safety first for Bucky Brooks in NFL.com mock

94 days: College Football News mocks Mayer

95 days: Two firsts if Rodgers is traded

96 days: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah goes back to Georgia

97 days: This pick would break a long drought

98 days: Stud tight end

99 days: Trading for outside linebacker

100 days: First-round quarterback?