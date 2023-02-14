Nelsonville City Council committees to meet

NELSONVILLE — The following city council committees will hold meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at City Hall, Nelsonville.

6 p.m., Police and Fire Committee to discuss police department and fire department issues.6:20 p.m., Parks and Recreation Committee to discuss the baseball program, fields and parks and recreation director, aquatic center pool repairs and aquatic center manager.6:40 p.m., Finance Committee to discuss the city budget with departments.7 p.m., Street Committee to discuss the street sweeper and street projects.7:20 p.m., Utilities Committee to discuss wastewater plant and water issues.7:40 p.m., Judiciary Committee to discuss possible city charter revision and title 31.

Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Wednesday. The meetings may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u . The public is invited and encouraged to attend.