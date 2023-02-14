Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show leads to ‘pregnant workout’ search spike

There’s one thing pregnant women want to do after watching Rihanna’s halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday — and that’s work work work work work.

Searches for “pregnant workouts” spiked after the pop star’s performance, in which she revealed her baby bump and sent social media into a meltdown.

New data shows Google searches for a good pregnancy sweat sesh — inspired by the “Umbrella” singer’s sultry moves — increased by 285%, according to fitness website Total Shape . Queries for “abdominal exercise” also rose by 177% and “pregnant gym” skyrocketed by 300%.

Although you may not be shining bright like a diamond in your own living room — nor have backup dancers to support you — there are ways to harness your inner RiRi .

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance caused a spike in searches for “pregnant workout.” AFP via Getty Images

Exercise is healthy and safe when pregnant — but only if done correctly, Total Shape advised.

“It can help to reduce backaches and swelling, boost your energy levels and prevent excessive weight gain as your body changes to accommodate your little one,” the fitness experts said.

The singer’s reps confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday night. Getty Images

However, even if you are active, it’s important not to overdo it .

“If you’re not a regular exerciser, avoid suddenly taking up strenuous activities,” Total Shape cautioned. “Workouts don’t have to be intense or demanding to be beneficial. In fact, some of the best activities for expectant mothers include swimming, as the water works to support your weight, and long walks.”

Health experts also suggest warming up before workouts and cooling down afterward and keeping hydrated, all good practices for anyone whether pregnant or not.

Experts say the best exercises for pregnant women are swimming, walking and low-impact aerobics. Getty Images

“Avoid any activities that have a risk of falling, such as gymnastics and cycling,” they advised, listing swimming, walking and low-impact aerobics as their top three suggestions for pregnant workouts.

“Also, don’t lie on your back for extended periods of time when working out as this can cause you to feel faint,” they continued. “[And] make sure to take breaks if you start to feel woozy.”