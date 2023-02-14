OpenAI hired Google employees to do 'instrumental' work on ChatGPT before its launch, report says

Two former employees at Google Brain, Alphabet's AI division, told The Information that some staff felt the culture had become lethargic. The staff cited layers of red tape and too much caution over new product initiatives, leading some workers to look for jobs elsewhere, the publication reported.
The two tech giants have both announced plans to incorporate large language models (LLMs) into Bing and Google Search . Bing has already opened the new tech to some users, while Google announced last week its AI search was opening to "trusted testers" before launching more widely.
Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.
