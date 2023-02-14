Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
Oklahoma Daily

Voting opens for Norman City Council, NPS Board Office 3, near $354 million bond proposal

By Taylor Jones, senior news reporter,

9 days ago
Today, Norman voters will decide on ballots featuring eight candidates for Norman City Council ward seats, four contenders for Norman Public School Board of Education’s...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norman, OK newsLocal Norman, OK
Trae Young Family Foundation donates $200K toward construction of new Norman athletic center
Norman, OK2 days ago
Jennie Baranczyk hopes OU basketball's quest for Big 12 title will boost Lloyd Noble Center attendance
Norman, OK14 hours ago
OU basketball's Bijan Cortes taking leave of absence for 'personal reasons' — 'I look forward to returning'
Norman, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oklahoma City store 'Library' supplies sustainable fashion through clothing subscription service
Oklahoma City, OK9 hours ago
The Jones Assembly hosts immersive ski-themed dining experience: 'TJ Après'
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
OU softball looks to bounce back against No. 1 UCLA after loss to Baylor
Norman, OK17 hours ago
3 takeaways from OU basketball's 74-63 loss to Texas Tech at home
Norman, OK2 days ago
Norman North basketball entering postseason after strong regular season finish
Norman, OK18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy