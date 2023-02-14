Aberdeen’s Ainsworth named to all-league second team

Aberdeen senior Baylor Ainsworth was named to the 2A Evergreen All-League Second Team for the 2022-23 season as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Ainsworth averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season for the Bobcats.
Aberdeen junior Manny Garcia was honored as one of the league’s Honorable Mentions this season after averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game this season.
Tumwater’s Luke Brewer was named the league’s MVP for the second consecutive season with Tumwater coaches earning Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
The complete all-league list is as follows:
2A Evergreen All-League Boys Basketball Team
MVP – Luke Brewer, Tumwater
Coaching Staff of the Year – Tumwater
First Team
Soren Dalan, W.F. West; Andrew Collins, Tumwater; Keagan Rongen, Black Hills; Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills; Tyler Klatush, W.F. West
Second Team
Weetly Cordova, Shelton; Simon Nysted, Black Hills; Luke Reid, Tumwater; Larenz Payne, Rochester; Gunnar Harroun, Tumwater; Baylor Ainsworth, Aberdeen
Honorable Mention
Manny Garcia, Aberdeen; Mason Goos, Shelton; Carson Rotter, Rochester; Gage Brumfield, W.F. West; Jack Ellison, Black Hills; Cohen Ballard, Centralia
