Aberdeen’s Ainsworth named to all-league second team

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen senior Baylor Ainsworth was named to the 2A Evergreen League’s Second Team as voted on by the league’s coaches for the 2022-23 season.

Aberdeen senior Baylor Ainsworth was named to the 2A Evergreen All-League Second Team for the 2022-23 season as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Ainsworth averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen junior Manny Garcia was honored as one of the league’s Honorable Mentions this season after averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game this season.

Tumwater’s Luke Brewer was named the league’s MVP for the second consecutive season with Tumwater coaches earning Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

2A Evergreen All-League Boys Basketball Team

MVP – Luke Brewer, Tumwater

Coaching Staff of the Year – Tumwater

First Team

Soren Dalan, W.F. West; Andrew Collins, Tumwater; Keagan Rongen, Black Hills; Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills; Tyler Klatush, W.F. West

Second Team

Weetly Cordova, Shelton; Simon Nysted, Black Hills; Luke Reid, Tumwater; Larenz Payne, Rochester; Gunnar Harroun, Tumwater; Baylor Ainsworth, Aberdeen

Honorable Mention

Manny Garcia, Aberdeen; Mason Goos, Shelton; Carson Rotter, Rochester; Gage Brumfield, W.F. West; Jack Ellison, Black Hills; Cohen Ballard, Centralia