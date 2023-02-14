Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors: 'Jennifer's Body' Star Wears Off Engagement Ring Following Big Fight

There are strong claims that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits after the actress shared a cryptic post and deactivated her Instagram account. To add more fuel to the fire, the couple reportedly got into a "big fight" over the Super Bowl weekend, resulting in the actress wearing off their engagement ring.

Megan Fox Photo by Reuters

This alleged brawl led to Fox's social media drama that sparked the breakup claims. But amid all these, there are rumors MGK cheated on her fiancée with the guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

A source told People Monday, February 13, that the two hadn't officially called off their engagement yet, but the "Jennifer's Body" star already took her ring off. As they already had some issues in the past, things seemed pretty serious this time.

