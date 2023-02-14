Addressing some rumors around Carlsbad

One of the many highlights of this busy past weekend was the Carlsbad Community Concert Association’s “String Revolution.” While the event went very well, we received official notification afterwards from Association director Becka Cannon that she was going to have to leave the organization. Cannon said she will soon be leaving to move to Houston with the rest of her family.

Becka’s husband, Rick, has been the production manager for XTO in Carlsbad. Rick played a very important role to Carlsbad in 2020 – when energy prices dipped due to the pandemic, he was one of the voices from the oil and gas industry who made it clear that XTO and other companies would not be leaving Carlsbad. This declaration helped reassure our community that this vital industry is here to stay.

Becka was also very involved in Carlsbad MainStreet. In fact, when you talk about wanting to draw active families to your community, the Cannons are a great example. We appreciate all of their hard work during their time in Carlsbad, and we wish them the very best.

Karey Jeffress will be the Concert Association’s new Executive Director. We look forward to working with Karey toward bringing more musical acts to Carlsbad.

***

There have been several rumors circulating around town that should be addressed. The Carlsbad Police Department has received several calls alleging that individuals have travelled from Roswell to Carlsbad looking to hurt someone.

Thankfully, the police department reports that these acts have not occurred, and the department has no information as to where this information came from. Certainly, should someone present themselves at your door who makes you feel uncomfortable, please call the police department.

While we all enjoy healthy rivalries with our neighbors in Roswell, Artesia and Hobbs, the fact of the matter is that these communities are our closest friends and neighbors. It is our sincere hope that this situation has deescalated quickly and we can return to focusing on athletics and other student accomplishments.

Additionally, there were social media posts being shared that claimed an infant was found abandoned in Carlsbad. That is not the case. In fact, it appears that same post has been made in a wide variety of communities. It seems to be some sort of scam that is used to get people’s personal information. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and please contact the city if you ever have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely, Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway