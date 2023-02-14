Barney Is Back: Mattel Relaunches Iconic Purple Dinosaur for Kids and Adults

"

Mattel is putting a fresh spin on the Barney franchise. The toy company is planning to revitalize the famous purple dinosaur with a new presence across television, film, YouTube, and kids' products such as toys, books, and clothes. The company said the Barney relaunch is the latest example of Mattel mining "the incredible depth and breadth of its IP portfolio to relaunch heritage franchises. The Masters of the Universe franchise, popular in the 1980s, recently got a similar treatment. While Barney will be updated for a new generation of kids, Mattel is also catering to older fans with a line of adult products that feature the classic version of the character. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences," said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, in a press release. The relaunch will kick off with a new animated series set to air in 2024. “In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, SVP and general manager of Mattel Television. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.” "