Open in App
Pawleys Island, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Pawleys Island shooting

By Dianté Gibbs,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuUBQ_0kmqE4B000

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the Pawleys Island area.

The shooting happened on Bertha Lane.

GCSO said one man was wounded during an altercation. He was taken to an area hospital.

Limited information on the incident was provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgetown County, SC newsLocal Georgetown County, SC
1 injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Georgetown Co., police investigating
Georgetown, SC6 hours ago
Coroner identifies remains of 2 people found in shallow grave in Georgetown County
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accidentally shot himself in Georgetown, police say
Georgetown, SC6 hours ago
CCSO investigating deadly train crash in Ravenel
Ravenel, SC13 hours ago
NCPD: Man arrested in connection with June 2022 shooting
North Charleston, SC4 hours ago
Florence police identify man wanted in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting
Florence, SC7 hours ago
1 person dead, Savannah mayor OK after train vs. vehicle crash in Ravenel
Savannah, GA16 hours ago
Double-murder trial continues in Marion County for Myrtle Beach man
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Conway man obtained false key before armed robbery at Myrtle Beach resort, warrants show
Conway, SC2 days ago
Burglar arrested after being shot by homeowner in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Coroner identifies pedestrian from Charleston killed in crash on Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Buildings evacuated after crews respond to gas leak off Highway 501
Myrtle Beach, SC9 hours ago
IOP officials, SCDNR host information session on living with coyotes
Isle Of Palms, SC1 day ago
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercises
Charleston, SC9 hours ago
CCSD superintendent reacts to North Charleston’s proposal to take over schools
North Charleston, SC7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy