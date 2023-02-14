Deputies investigating Pawleys Island shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the Pawleys Island area.

The shooting happened on Bertha Lane.

GCSO said one man was wounded during an altercation. He was taken to an area hospital.

Limited information on the incident was provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.

