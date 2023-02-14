Cannabis Police Force? New Mexico Lawmakers Divided As They Mill Over The Idea

New Mexico lawmakers took a closer look at a bill on Monday that would make room to create a state cannabis police force, reported KRQE News.

The legislation from Representative Marian Matthews (D-Abq.) seeks to reorganize the Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD) and find the best way to enforce cannabis rules statewide. The department also includes the Cannabis Control Division, a regulatory body that oversees the industry.

Under House Bill 233, NMRLD would be allowed to hire compliance officers to ensure that cannabis-related rules are enforced.

Rep. Martin R. Zamora (R) said that having a designated police force is a step toward gaining more control over the burgeoning cannabis space.

"We need feet on the ground," he said , adding that "we need to enforce our rules."

However, it seems that other members of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee are not keen on the idea. The bill's sponsors even sought to remove the provision that allowed hiring special compliance enforcement officers.

"It was a little more complicated than we initially thought to get [compliance officers] built in," Linda Trujillo, NMRLD superintendent told the committee members on Monday.

The lawmakers decided to drop the law enforcement component of the bill for now, as the state is successfully enforcing cannabis, at least for now, Trujillo added.

"Currently, the Cannabis Control Division works collaboratively with the Department of Public Safety," she explained.

Marijuana Sales Continue To Soar Nearly Two Years After Legalization

Meanwhile, marijuana sales continue to skyrocket in New Mexico in 2023 , with the top-selling cities being Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces.

Following robust December sales of more than $28 million, January cannabis figures were slightly lower but still strong, with a total of $26 million, according to the Cannabis Control Division (CCD).

Recreational cannabis use has been legal in New Mexico for nearly two years after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act in April 2021.

A year later, recreational weed sales kicked off. In the first weekend, New Mexicans spent $3.5 million on cannabis.

