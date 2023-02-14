Change location
Boeing Trims India Outlook For Jetliners Over Next Two Decades
By Vandana Singh,9 days ago
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) says the Indian market would require 2,210 planes over the next twenty years, down from about 2,240 forecasted last year.
- The cut comes despite the traffic rebounding from Covid.
- Boeing said that single-aisle jets like the 737 Max would dominate, accounting for 90% of deliveries, with the remaining 227 to be widebodies in its latest outlook on the Indian market.
- “More than 80% of new airplane deliveries to this market will be for growth, while 20% of new airplanes will be for replacement of aging jets,” Boeing’s Asia Pacific Commercial Marketing Managing Director Dave Schulte said in a statement Tuesday.
- India’s aircraft departures are already back above pre-Covid levels, compared with about 77% for the global aviation market as a whole, Schulte told reporters at the Aero India airshow.
- Boeing also expects India’s cargo fleet to grow from some 15 planes today to about 80 by 2041, Bloomberg reported.
- China remains a far bigger market for Boeing — it expects the country will need 8,485 new aircraft through 2041.
- Last week, Boeing and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY ) (OTC: EADSF ) finalized its mega order of 500 jetliners with Tata group-backed Air India to be delivered over the next decade .
- Price Action: BA shares are up 0.23% at $216.15 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
