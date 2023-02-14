Monday.Com Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Earnings

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY ) reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Monday.Com reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37).

The company said it sees Q1 revenue of $154 million - $156 million, above the consensus of $150.1 million.

Monday.Com shares gained 10.9% to close at $145.48 on Monday and added 1.7% in today’s pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Monday.Com following the release of results.

Keybanc raised the price target on Monday.Com from $156 to $180. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating.

Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Monday.Com from $130 to $185. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating.

boosted the price target on Monday.Com from $130 to $185. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Citigroup increased the price target on Monday.Com from $132 to $169. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating.

increased the price target on Monday.Com from $132 to $169. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating. Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Monday.Com from $ $190 to $210. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained the stock with a Buy.

boosted the price target on Monday.Com from $ $190 to $210. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained the stock with a Buy. Credit Suisse increased the price target on Monday.Com from $140 to $170. Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee maintained an Outperform rating.

