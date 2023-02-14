Elon Musk, A Right Winger? 'What Examples Do You Have,' Asks Joe Rogan

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT ) podcast host, Joe Rogan , questioned the narrative that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has turned right-wing.

What Happened: Rogan, who interviewed Twitter Files lead journalist Matt Taibbi on Monday, said, “People go from thinking that Elon Musk is this savior that's bringing us these amazing electric cars and engineering new reusable rockets to he's an alt-right piece of s**t who wants Donald Trump back in the office. It's very wild."

The podcast host said that the narrative that Musk has become a right winger has “spread through progressive people where they'll just say it now.”

He said, “I hear people in LA, I hear people that I know like, 'oh, Elon's just so crazy. Something happened to him. He went nuts and he's a right-winger now.' How? What are you saying? What examples do you have?"

Why It Matters: Taibbi, who unveiled multiple tranches of the so-called “Twitter Files,” said on the podcast that Musk spent $44 billion to become the “whistleblower” at Twitter.

He said, “I don’t really fully know his motives in doing that...I think he’s got a pretty developed sense of humor.”

Taibbi said Musk “truly believes that censored social media is a threat to democracy.”

In November, Musk said he had historically been an independent but suggested voting for a Republican Congress ahead of the mid-terms.

The billionaire has also said he favors Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as the next U.S. president.

