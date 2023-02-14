Change location
Credit Suisse Warns Former Staff Copied Personnel And Salary Data
By Vandana Singh,9 days ago
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS ) says a former staffer with legitimate access to data, copied some of its workforce's data several years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.
- The staffer transferred the information onto a personal device in breach of Credit Suisse policies and later left the company, the Swiss bank told employees in emails and letters, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.
- The breach was initially detected in March 2021. After an internal investigation and attempts to recover the information, the bank notified employees this week. Information stolen included salary details from 2013 to 2015.
- Also Read: Credit Suisse Announces Next Milestone For CS First Boston Carveout With Klein Deal, CEO Says '2024 Should Be Profitable' .
- The delay was due to Credit Suisse's effort to identify who took the information that involved the court.
- The company found no evidence that data was shared or used maliciously, the report added.
- In another case involving a rogue banker, the firm still struggles to resolve a series of lawsuits from a billionaire client.
- A data leak involving thousands of former Credit Suisse clients, meanwhile, has drawn the scrutiny of Swiss prosecutors.
- Price Action: CS shares are up 0.66% at $3.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
