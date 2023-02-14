Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech identifies new special-teams coordinator

By Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

9 days ago

Georgia Tech has identified its new special-teams coordinator. Coach Brent Key is expected to hire Ricky Brumfield from FIU to replace Jason Semore, according to multiple reports. Semore left Tech last week to become defensive coordinator at Marshall. The hire resets Key’s assistant coaching staff at the full 10-man limit.

Brumfield was at FIU for the 2022 season in the same role, also coaching outside linebackers. He had led special teams at Virginia for four seasons prior to that, coaching tight ends and cornerbacks in different seasons.

Brumfield has been a special teams coordinator throughout his coaching career, which began in 2001. The Virginia job was his first at the power-conference level. He is noteworthy in that he has handled a variety of position coaching duties while coordinating special teams, a demonstration of versatility and coaching acumen.

At Virginia, by the rankings of Football Outsiders, the special teams unit ranked 58th, fifth, 61st and 116th in his four seasons. FIU was 45th this past season. In 2018 and 2019, the Cavaliers were in the top 10 nationally in kickoff return average, and then 32nd and 121st in the two subsequent seasons. In 2019, Cavaliers returner Joe Reed won the Jet Award as the nation’s top returner. In net punting, Virginia ranked 57th, 74th, 80th and 72nd in his four seasons.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

