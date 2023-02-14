New REI Co-op members can get a $30 gift card and lifetime access to exclusive perks right now

New REI Co-op members can get a $30 gift card and lifetime access to exclusive membership perks. Reviewed/REI

Planning to explore the great outdoors in 2023? REI has everything you need for your next adventure—and deals, too! If it's time to upgrade your outdoor gear and winter apparel, the REI Co-op program can help you save on all sorts of essentials from clothing and boots to sleeping bags and tents.

Now through Thursday, March 16 , new members who join REI’s consumer program can get a $30 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more. As a consumer co-op (REI is owned by its customer-members, instead of shareholders), REI invites shoppers to become owners through membership. A REI Co-op membership gives you an annual dividend of up to 10% back on eligible purchases that year, the ability to trade in gear for credit and exclusive access to sales and coupons. Joining the Co-op (for life) requires a one-time payment of $30 and the $30 bonus card will be emailed to you for future use.

While you have to spend $50 to get the $30 gift card with your membership, now is a great time to shop at REI to get deep discounts on gear for hiking , camping , biking and more.

If you’re heading outdoors this season, consider the Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket for men . The super warm 800-fill-power down goose jacket is water-resistant, packable and cozy. REI has this jacket on sale for $164.83 right now, down $110.17 from the original $275 price. Even better, this purchase qualifies you for the $30 bonus card when you join the REI Co-op.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you’ll be over the moon when you see what an REI Co-op membership can get you. No matter the outdoor conditions, the retailer promises threads and tools that can weather any element. Learn more about the program and start shopping smart today.

What is the REI Co-op?

The REI Co-op is a members-only reward community that offers special perks and benefits. The program is a consumer co-op, meaning REI is owned by its customers instead of shareholders or investors. Active REI Co-op members receive a Co-op Member Reward each year based on purchases made during that calendar year.

How does an REI Co-op membership work?

As a consumer co-op, REI Co-op members pay a one-time fee and are part of the REI community for life. Once you pay the $30 membership fee, your membership never expires. Members get access to benefits like up to 10% back annually on eligible purchases (Co-op Member Reward), free standard shipping, access to special offers and sales, member-exclusive bonus cards, early access to curated products and limited-edition gear, the ability to trade in used gear for credit and so much more.

How much does an REI Co-op membership cost?

The REI Co-op Membership costs $30 and is a lifetime membership. Right now, new members to the outdoor retailer’s consumer program can get a $30 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more.

