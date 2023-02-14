Open in App
Connecticut State
WTNH

The 10 best florists in Conn., according to Yelp

By Olivia Perreault,

9 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — One of the simplest ways to showcase your love this Valentine’s Day is by surprising your loved ones with flowers.

While flowers may seem cliche, the gesture is a simple way to bring a smile to someone’s face. Flowers also have been proven to improve a person’s mood, while also stimulating the brain with the fragrance.

But, where is the best place to find flowers this Valentine’s Day? Here are the top-rated florists across the state, courtesy Yelp.com.

Petal Pushers Laguna (5 stars) — Avon

Flower District (5 stars) — Glastonbury

It’s So Ranunculus Flower Shoppe Marlborough

Uncle Bob’s Flower and Garden Center (5 stars) — Middlefield

Fitzgerald’s Florist (5 stars) — West Haven

Cynthia’s Flower Shop (4.5 stars) — Branford

Flowers From The Farm (4.5 stars) — Hamden

Brown’s Flowers (4.5 stars) — Manchester

Terri’s Flower Shop (4 stars) — Naugatuck

The Blossom Shop (4 stars) — New Haven

If you’re unable to stop by a florist shop, check out the florist sections of grocery stores like Stop & Shop, Shop Rite, or Big Y.

