'Here we grow again:' Breeze Airways announces 4 new destinations from Norfolk

Breeze Airways has announced four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport Tuesday. These flights start in May and June, and include nonstop flights to Portland, Maine, Syracuse, New York, and Akron-Canton, Ohio.

Breeze says the new flights are "summer seasonal routes" through Sep. 5, and are on sale now through Feb. 20 for just $39 one way.

The airline has also added a one-stop, no plane change service called "BreezeThru" to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

“Here we grow again,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Norfolk residents can now get to Portland, Syracuse and Akron-Canton twice as fast, for about half the price!”

You can book your flights here .