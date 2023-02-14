Chicago pizzerias compete on GMA for best pizza in US

Good Morning America is on a quest to find the nation's best pizza. Their "United States of Pizza" contest started in New York Saturday and Tuesday, GMA arrives in Chicago.

Lou Malnati's serves its savory deep dish pizza with a twist each February.

George's Deep Dish and Milly's Pizza in the Pan competing to represent Chicago.

George's Deep Dish featured its "George Halas-Smog pizza with Italian sausage cremini mushrooms, green peppers and red onions.

Milly's Pizza in the Pan featured its "Onlypans" pizza with Ezzo cup and char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, peppadew peppers and it is topped with fresh whipped ricotta. The sauce uses California tomatoes and the pizza also has whole milk low moisture mozzarella from Italy.

Judging the pizzas were singer Sheila E., chef Rick Bayless and Deepi Vempati from "Love is Blind."

The judges picked Milly's Pizza, which will go on to compete live in the GMA studio on Friday to win an overall prize of $10,000.

