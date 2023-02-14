Open in App
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago pizzerias compete on GMA for best pizza in US

12 days ago

Good Morning America is on a quest to find the nation's best pizza. Their "United States of Pizza" contest started in New York Saturday and Tuesday, GMA arrives in Chicago.

SEE ALSO | Heart-shaped deep dish pizza makes for a tasty Valentine's Day

Lou Malnati's serves its savory deep dish pizza with a twist each February.

George's Deep Dish and Milly's Pizza in the Pan competing to represent Chicago.

George's Deep Dish featured its "George Halas-Smog pizza with Italian sausage cremini mushrooms, green peppers and red onions.

SEE ALSO | Delicious & Different: Exploring Chicago pizza styles

Chicago has a lot more to offer than deep dish pizza. Pizza salad, double decker and pizza covered in pickles are just some of the delicious pies that are "outside the box."

Milly's Pizza in the Pan featured its "Onlypans" pizza with Ezzo cup and char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, peppadew peppers and it is topped with fresh whipped ricotta. The sauce uses California tomatoes and the pizza also has whole milk low moisture mozzarella from Italy.

Judging the pizzas were singer Sheila E., chef Rick Bayless and Deepi Vempati from "Love is Blind."

The judges picked Milly's Pizza, which will go on to compete live in the GMA studio on Friday to win an overall prize of $10,000.

SEE ALSO | Chicago flips for pizza pot pie at Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Restaurant

This restaurant is flipping Chicago pizza upside down! Take a look at how the "pizza pot pie" is made.

