Lehigh Acres, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Lee County Sheriff announced an arrest in a human trafficking case

By WFTX Digital Team,

9 days ago
The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) held a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced an arrest regarding a human trafficking case.

On September 21, 2015, a charred body was located in the back of a vehicle in Lehigh Acres.

The victim, identified as Aldo Miguel Camilo, died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Sunni Rasshad Jahbari is the person who killed Camilo.

Jahbari is also accused of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

They believe that is how Jahbari set up Camilo in 2015 before he robbed and killed him.

Investigators say they learned a lot through Backpage about another man Elijah Moore who they say was advertising a 15-year-old girl for prostitution.

Detectives arrested Moore last Friday on several charges including:

  • Human Trafficking
  • Lewd & Lascivious Battery
  • Probation Violation

Human trafficking occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud, or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud, or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.

National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.

