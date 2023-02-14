Lee County Sheriff announced an arrest in a human trafficking case

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) held a press conference on Tuesday.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced an arrest regarding a human trafficking case.
On September 21, 2015, a charred body was located in the back of a vehicle in Lehigh Acres.
The victim, identified as Aldo Miguel Camilo, died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say Sunni Rasshad Jahbari is the person who killed Camilo.
Jahbari is also accused of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.
They believe that is how Jahbari set up Camilo in 2015 before he robbed and killed him.
Investigators say they learned a lot through Backpage about another man Elijah Moore who they say was advertising a 15-year-old girl for prostitution.
Detectives arrested Moore last Friday on several charges including:
- Human Trafficking
- Lewd & Lascivious Battery
- Probation Violation
Human trafficking occurs when a trafficker uses force, fraud, or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or soliciting labor or services against his/her will. Force, fraud, or coercion need not be present if the individual engaging in commercial sex is under 18 years of age.
National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.
