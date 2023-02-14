Open in App
Louisville, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 viewers help make rebuilding a reality for Louisville nurse, her family

By Colette Bordelon,

9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Neighborhoods in Louisville and Superior are starting a new chapter with many new builds cropping up in empty lots more than a year after the Marshall Fire.

The Christensen family is one of the many embarking on the rebuilding process. Denver7 first met Kim Christensen early last year , when her neighborhood was covered in rubble.

“The first year, it felt like it was more of a blur, but it does feel like a very long time waiting," Christensen said. “It's like you're waiting for Christmas."

Monday afternoon, Christensen and her family broke ground on the construction of their new home on their old lot.

Crews break ground on Louisville nurse's new home following Marshall Fire

“It'll still be our home, but not exactly the same," Christensen said. “It will look different, but the same people will be here. So we'll be back in the neighborhood again, and we'll have our house going up soon.”

From their lot, Christensen can see Centura Avista Adventist Hospital, where she has worked for nearly two decades. She worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic before losing her home in the Marshall Fire.

Denver7 viewers stepped up to help, and through Denver7 Gives, the Christensen family's mortgage was paid for 10 months, allowing her to focus on the future.

“We're able to put money towards something else instead of having to pay this constant mortgage to something that's not here," Christensen said. “Many neighbors are not rebuilding. And so it has been tremendously helpful. Every little bit helps, but that's a huge chunk of help. So thank you.”

The home is being built by Ascent Builders, which hopes to have the family in their new home in time for Christmas.

“We can only move forward, right?" Christensen said. "Can't go backwards.”

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives . One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌

