Business Times

Sarah Ferguson To Discuss, and Answer Questions About Relationship With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

9 days ago

Sarah Ferguson will gladly talk about her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the late Queen Elizabeth II as she promotes her new book, "A Most Intriguing Lady," on March 6 in New York. The novel in question will draw upon some biographical elements from the Duchess of York's life as part of the royal family.

Sarah FergusonPhoto byGordon Coerrell /Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA 2.0

Prince Andrew's ex-wife will attend at the 92nd Street Y, a global cultural center, in NYC, and discuss her new romance novel, reportedly inspired by historical characters. Aside from possibly revealing her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan, and Queen Elizabeth, she will also answer a few questions about the Sussexes.

In addition, the 63-year-old will also discuss his relationship with King Charles as her former brother-in-law. For starters, she was married to the Duke of York, tying the knot in 1986 and divorcing in 1996. The ex-couple is blessed with two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, born in 1988 and 1990, respectively.

