The Best Super Bowl Games To Live Out Those Football Dreams

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The best Super Bowl games are here to help you celebrate all that’s great about American football. Sure, the big game itself might be over, and Rihanna’s halftime show might be in the past, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop vibing.

There are actually a few different American football games out there, but it’s kind of a mixed bag. We’ve managed to find some good options anyway because, well, that’s just what we do.

We’ve got a real mix of platforms and styles here, so you should be able to find something, no matter what you’re into. If you’d rather take it outside and actually play some football, then it could be worth investing in some Tahoma 31 grass , which did some serious work at this year’s Super Bowl.

Madden NFL 23

Buy Now On Amazon

$17.99 $59.99

The ultimate Super Bowl video game is, of course, the latest Madden game. Just look at that screenshot; it’s absurd how good-looking the graphics are now. The game’s fun too, and if you’re an American football fanatic, you’d do well to add this to your gaming rotation.

Blood Bowl 3: Brutal Edition

Buy Now On Amazon

$49.99

Blood Bowl is a board game too, but the digital game is a lot less messy, and takes a lot of hassle out of learning the rules. The new game looks better than ever, and basically puts fantasy violence into American football, and then makes it as chaotic as possible. It’s a great series, and one worth playing for Super Bowl fans.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Buy Now On Amazon

$44.85 $59.99

There’s a surprising lack of American Football in games, but thankfully Mario Strikers is also over-the-top and full of people wearing armor, so it’s pretty close. It helps that Mario Strikers is an all-around excellent game too, and is perfect for multiplayer gaming.

Rocket League Octane ZSR Smoke RC Car

Buy Now On Amazon

$39.99

Look, you can get Rocket League for free on basically every console, and there’s even a mobile version now. The video game has an NFL mode going on at the moment, but you can boot it up and play that with ease. So instead of linking to that, what if you played it in real life with RC cars. You can grab two of these and play Rocket League in real life. Maybe get a light American football and see how that goes.

Retro Bowl

Buy Now on google play

Buy Now on app store

Retro Bowl is a nifty little game because it’s on phones, which is nice, it’s free, which is better, and they keep updating it. It literally just got a new exhibition mode too, which makes it even easier to sink time into.