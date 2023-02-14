Open in App
Sand Lake, NY
NEWS10 ABC

RCSO: Sand Lake man arrested, had 10 illegal guns

By Michael Mahar,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCP8_0kmpvuwd00

SAND LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Sand Lake man was arrested following a search warrant at his residence. Mark Lobdell was arrested on January 30 and was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at Lobdell’s residence on Friday, January 30. When investigators arrived, they said they found 10 illegal firearms, six of which were un-serialized firearms.

Lobdell was arraigned in the Poestenkill Town Court. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say he was released, reporting at the Rensselaer County probation department. NEWS10 reached out regarding what prompted the search warrant, but at this time deputies have not commented.

