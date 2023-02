A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth last night.

The man tells police he was sitting in his car on Brentwood Stair Road near Loop 820. Suddenly, a gunman came up and shot him in the chest.

The attacker then ran off and got away.

Fort Worth police say the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police don't know who the gunman is or why he did it.

