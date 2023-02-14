Open in App
Virginia ranks among ‘most educated’ states, study says

By Julius Ayo,

9 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new study has ranked Virginia among one of the most educated states across the country.

In a recent study from WalletHub , Virginia ranks at the seventh spot nationwide when it comes to education.

Massachusetts tops all states in regard to educational attainment and quality of education, with Maryland coming in second. West Virginia was ranked last among the states.

For the study, WalletHub’s experts examined several key components including the impact of K-12 school quality on rates of high school completion and later college attendance and completion.

