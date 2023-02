YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of Ford and Carolina Avenues in Youngstown around 7:30 a.m.

Officers said that the crash was between a minivan and SUV.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.