Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

17-year-old shot while being robbed in east Wichita

By Laura McMillanStephanie NuttCarina Branson,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjrd1_0kmpngyf00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a 17-year-old boy shot Monday evening was the victim of a robbery.

Just before 6 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of North Rock Road, at Douglas, for the report of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers they saw a young man who had been shot in the leg leave in a vehicle. Police learned the 17-year-old drove himself to the hospital. Officers met with him and learned he was the victim of an aggravated robbery.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Few storms possible today, snow arrives tomorrow

Police are not releasing any details about the robbery, only that they are now looking for two suspects. The WPD says they do not want to compromise their investigation.

The 17-year-old victim was treated and released from the hospital Monday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Crime Stoppers: Gunfire awakens south Wichita family
Wichita, KS17 hours ago
Sedgwick County inmate hospitalized, stabbed with ‘makeshift weapon’
Wichita, KS5 hours ago
Crash on I-135 north of Wichita leaves one unresponsive
Wichita, KS24 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police identify victim of fatal hit and run in north Wichita
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Kansas woman sentenced to 9 years in double fatal drug deal
Wichita, KS22 hours ago
1 dead following a house fire in south Wichita
Wichita, KS8 hours ago
Shooting in west Wichita leaves one man not breathing
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Police ID Kan. woman who died in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police say man shot, killed at west Wichita motel had been staying there almost 2 weeks
Wichita, KS2 days ago
California man shot and killed at west Wichita motel
Wichita, KS2 days ago
UPDATE: Valley Center man arrested in fatal Wichita hit and run
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Fire reported at Hutchinson Ulta Beauty store
Hutchinson, KS9 hours ago
Person of interest sought in motel homicide
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Arrest made in 2021 shooting Tuesday
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Sheriff names man shot and killed by officer, says man had a BB gun
Goddard, KS2 days ago
Shooting at west Wichita motel ruled an accident
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Family, friends remember woman killed in Protection fire
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Morning train fire closes traffic in Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
1 dead after K-96 crash with semi
Haven, KS1 day ago
Man injured after shooting in West Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
How the CHIPS Act works
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita man hospitalized after Beetle becomes airborne, rolls in field
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Crime Stoppers looking for suspected Valentine’s Day attempted robber
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Update: Man accidentally shot at West Kellogg motel
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Grass fires in Cowley County believed to be intentional, fire chief says
Burden, KS2 days ago
Wichita murder suspect who was arrested near Mexico border sentenced
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
Mcpherson, KS1 day ago
Three arrested in casino parking lot face Fentanyl trafficking charges
Newkirk, OK1 day ago
Police: One dead after Goddard officer shoots at armed driver
Goddard, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy