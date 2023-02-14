17-year-old shot while being robbed in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a 17-year-old boy shot Monday evening was the victim of a robbery.

Just before 6 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of North Rock Road, at Douglas, for the report of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers they saw a young man who had been shot in the leg leave in a vehicle. Police learned the 17-year-old drove himself to the hospital. Officers met with him and learned he was the victim of an aggravated robbery.

Police are not releasing any details about the robbery, only that they are now looking for two suspects. The WPD says they do not want to compromise their investigation.

The 17-year-old victim was treated and released from the hospital Monday night.

