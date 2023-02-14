Open in App
Bistro Vendôme Opens In Denver’s Park Hill Neighborhood

Crafted Concepts, the group behind four Denver restaurants, Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme, opened a new Bistro Vendôme in Park Hill on February 11, 2023 after a nineteen year run in Denver’s Larimer Square.

James Beard Best Chef Southwest Jennifer Jasinski, along with business partners Beth Gruitch and Culinary Director Tim Kuklinski debuted the new restaurant at 2267 Kearney Street in the renovated space formerly occupied by Tables. The new restaurant seats 74 people in the main dining room and bar, up to 18 in the private dining room and 44 people on the garden patio during warmer weather.

“The original Bistro Vendôme was a neighborhood place even though it was in downtown Denver. We’ve created this updated version just for Park Hill and we can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors,” said Jasinski in a statement.

Jasinski, Kuklinski and Executive Chef Jeremy Wolgamott have updated the Bistro Vendôme menus to evoke the simple pleasures of dining in Paris. Classics like Steak Frites, Moules, Escargot Gratinee and Coq au Vin join reimagined menu items such as French Allium Soup, Bourride and Duck à l’Orange or Pot au Feu for two. Desserts from pastry chef Erika Flores include Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée and Dark Chocolate Souffle baked to order. Local and sustainable ingredients are used throughout. A “Oui Chefs” kids menu has been added to the Bistro offerings.

Gruitch, General Manager Brian Smith and Beverage Director Kael Pierce have assembled the all-French wine list that displays quality and value but also labels from the country’s most prominent wine-producing regions, including the Rhône Valley, Loire Valley, Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Alsace, and Languedoc-Roussillon. Creative cocktails will complement dinner and brunch.

Those familiar with the sidewalk cafes of Paris will enjoy brunch at Bistro Vendôme. The restaurant’s name is inspired by the historic Place Vendôme, located near the Louvre in Paris. The new patio facing Kearney Street will be especially popular as the weather improves. Brunch will begin on February 18th.

Bistro Vendôme is located at 2267 Kearney Street in Park Hill. It is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parking is available in an adjacent parking lot and on the street.



